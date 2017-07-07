Author and Illustrator Makes Way for a Fun-filled Learning

The way to learning may not always be easy especially for young ones, thus it takes great effort to reach their young minds and feed their innocence in a manner that doesn’t lead to boredom. Children’s author and illustrator, Tywann Booker, provides a solution to that dilemma through this book. This provides activities that help children build reading and comprehension skills in a fun way. This book does more than just entertaining learners; it turns reading into an adventure, reaches the minds of children and feeds their endless curiosities. It is a fun-filled coloring and activity book perfect for all ages. The key is to determine the compound word based on the pictures given on the page.



If you are someone who desires to learn, or a parent, a teacher, or a sibling who desires to assist a young one’s learning, this book is highly recommended for you. With this, you’re not just having fun, but increasing your knowledge at the same time!



What’s the Word/s? was featured as one of the titles during the 2017 National Education Association last June 30, 2017.



What’s the Word/s?

Written by Tywann Booker

Published by Litfire Publishing, LLC

Published date October 7, 2016

Paperback price $9.99



About the Author

Children’s author and illustrator, Tywann Booker, was also the author of the book “My Best Friend Jo”. Art and drawing are two of her best talents, and she has great passion for writing. Born and raised in Flint, Michigan, she has started drawing since childhood. She began writing poetry and short stories about people and anecdotes from her life when she was in eighth grade. She began her career in the medical field in 2006, but later realized that her passion for writing had never left her. She decided to pursue her passion which gives her happiness and fulfillment. She is still a Michigan resident today.