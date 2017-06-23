Children’s Author and Illustrator Makes Learning Fun through a Book

Tywann Booker, an author and illustrator, makes learning a bit easy for young ones through this book. This provides activities that help children build reading and comprehension skills in a fun way. This book turns reading into an adventure and does more than just entertaining learners. Ms. Booker’s book tries to reach the minds of children and feeds their endless curiosities by the use of words in a fun-filled coloring and activity book for all ages. The key is to figure out what the compound word is based on the pictures given on each page.



If you are a parent, a teacher, a brother or a sister, or anyone who desires to assist a child’s learning or just learn in a fun way yourself, this can be the best book for you. Remember that we are never too young, nor too old to learn, so let’s get started!



“What’s the Word/s?” will be featured as one of the titles during the 2017 National Education Association this coming June 30, 2017. Grab a copy now and start your way to a fun-filled learning!



“What’s the Word/s?”

Written by Tywann Booker

Published by Litfire Publishing, LLC

Published date October 7, 2016

Paperback price $9.99



About the Author

Tywann Booker, a children’s author and illustrator, was born and raised in Flint, Michigan. She has started drawing as a child and began writing poetry and short stories about people and anecdotes from her life when she was in eighth grade. Her writings include stories about her dreams and daily events in her life.



Art and drawing are two of her best talents, and she has great passion for writing. She finds that the fun is in creating the story and figuring out how to keep the reader interested. She has a lot of nieces and nephews which inspired her to create stories that teach children nationwide various skills.