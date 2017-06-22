Google and SolarCity Alums Join Renowned Fertility Expert to Launch Future Family, Making Fertility Affordable and Accessible Beyond the 1%

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — June 22, 2017 — Today, Future Family is redefining the fertility landscape as the first company to offer an affordable, consumer-friendly Fertility Age Test™ and a comprehensive suite of fertility services, all encompassed in one easy-to-use online platform.

An increasingly prominent issue, infertility affects every one in eight couples in the U.S. Nearly 7 million women have used infertility services, yet the process remains fragmented, low-tech, and restrictive for women looking for support along their fertility journey.

Despite prominent gaps in quality care and accessibility, as millennials continue to delay parenthood, the $9 billion global fertility industry is expected to skyrocket -- reaching $21.6 billion by 2020. While demand is growing, fertility care remains prohibitively expensive. Starting around $14k for egg freezing and $20k for a single cycle of IVF (and most women require more than one), expenses are rarely covered by insurance, making treatments completely out of range for the average woman. As more women than ever wait until their 30s to start having children, fertility care is on track to become the most pressing stressor and health expense for millennials over the next 10-15 years.

With the launch of the Fertility Age Test™, flexible financing options for egg freezing and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and specialized Nurse Concierge care available 24/7 for clients, Future Family will support and empower women and couples at every stage of the fertility journey.

Future Family’s suite of modern services includes:

Fertility Age Test™:

Designed for women ages 20-45, this test measures three hormones (FSH, Estradiol 2 and AMH) to provide women with insight into their current and future fertility

Prior to Future Family, taking this test required a doctor visit and referral to a specialist, a separate trip to the lab and out-of-pocket expenses up to $600

Now anyone can easily order their Fertility Age Test™ online to receive fertility health results in a matter of days, along with a personal Fertility Concierge to answer questions and provide counsel on next steps

The Fertility Age Test™ will be available for a limited time price of $149 for the first 500 customers, and $299 following -- a rate 2-3 times less than what consumers would pay through traditional methods and with the convenience and privacy of a test that arrives at your doorstep

Fertility Concierge Care:

Each woman is paired with her own Nurse Concierge who is reachable 24/7 on email and available via video appointment and text to guide and answer questions along the way to help manage her fertility journey

All concierges are registered nurses with fertility expertise, who provide compassionate support

Concierge care includes the following:

Matching with a clinic near your home or office

Appointment scheduling, medication ordering, and care management

Digital reminders and information on your smartphone

Flexible Financing:

Future Family is the first and only company to offer all-inclusive, zero down financial packages for egg freezing and IVF

A woman freezing her eggs with Future Family can pay as little as $75/month, which includes all clinic costs, medications, and storage in year one

A couple undergoing IVF with Future Family can pay as little as $125/month, all-inclusive

One current client, Helena Lee, shares her experience:

“Future Family has been a lifesaver. They helped me over the obstacle of getting started. I’m busy with a new job, and with all the logistics for egg freezing I probably would’ve delayed this process for a year or more,” she said. “They take care of everything for me – from appointments, to medication ordering, to payment. Without the reminders to my phone, I would have missed my medications. My nurse concierge Angela is always there for me – it’s amazing to feel this supported and informed.”

Motivated by her own struggles with fertility, Future Family’s founder and CEO Claire Tomkins is committed to improving the experience for the women and couples who follow in her footsteps.

“The fertility industry has already reached $3 billion in U.S. and is growing fast, yet when you look at the reality, you realize that today it is only helping a fraction of the women and couples who need it. It’s not affordable, it’s confusing, and it’s incredibly isolating,” said Tomkins. “We’re completely rethinking fertility. We’re bringing personalized care, technology, and financing to an industry that is currently servicing a few hundred thousand but should be helping millions. Future Family is the service I wish I had when I was going through my journey.”

Eve Blossom, Future Family’s COO and co-founder, brings her experience founding social impact startups to the company:

“I’ve spent the last 20 years on the forefront of social entrepreneurship, building companies for social good. I see care as the next big social revolution,” said Blossom. “Today medical care is delivered in clinics and doctor’s offices, but so much of what patient’s deal with is outside of the clinic. We support women by managing the logistics of their care, but also by providing emotional support. That’s why I’m so excited about our concierge service. In some ways, medicine is in my blood – my grandfather and father were both doctors and my mother was a nurse.”

Future Family is led by a team that blends decades of experience in tech, medicine, and finance. CEO Claire Tomkins brings experience building and scaling a consumer finance company, as the first Director of Product Marketing at SolarCity through the company’s IPO. COO Eve Blossom, a serial entrepreneur, brings two decades of experience building social impact companies – her work has been recognized by TED and Aspen Institute. Head of Engineering, Frey Waid, has spent 15+ years leading technology teams at Google and was a member of the founding team at YouTube. Dr. Lynn Westphal, Medical Advisor and globally recognized fertility expert, also serves as Director of Fertility Preservation and Third Party Reproduction at Stanford Medicine and pioneered egg freezing for cancer patients more than 20 years ago.

To learn more about Future Family and order your own Fertility Age Test™ today, visit www.FutureFamily.com.

About Future Family:

Future Family is where women start their fertility journey. The company’s mission is to make fertility care accessible and affordable to all women and couples. The company combines advances in fintech, fertility, and concierge care to empower women and couples throughout their fertility journey, starting with the introduction of the world’s most consumer-friendly, affordable Fertility Age Test™. Future Family was founded by former SolarCity exec Claire Tomkins, who was inspired by her own fertility struggles to improve the experience for other women and Eve Blossom, a serial entrepreneur in building social value companies.

