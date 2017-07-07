Graphoanalyst Gives Insights On Detecting Possible Bullies And Victims

Experiencing bullying is a really tragic situation that can cause a lifelong trauma. Thus, preventing bullying should be greatly address and acted upon. The book, “Bullying: Applying Handwriting Analysis to Detect Potential Danger Signs and Effect,” openly shares to us important insights on the relation between handwriting and the possible behavioural pattern. The interesting hypothesis given by the author is certainly vital and useful in this contemporary society.

The book provides us an approach on analyzing one’s handwriting and a way for the possible detection of potential personality traits of a bully as well as of victims of bullying. Determining some of the warning signs of potential dishonesty and aggressive behaviour early on in life can be essential and an indispensable key to the prevention of bullying. The author’s approach to spotting the possible projected patterns of behaviour will surely aid in the long standing issue of ending bullying.



This book is a great addition and a good source for those who want to realize the possible benefits and importance of the suggested author’s approach. This is a very useful read.



“Bullying: Applying Handwriting Analysis to Detect Potential Danger Signs and Effect” was one of the titles that has been displayed in the 2017 National Education Association, which was held last June 30, 2017.

“Bullying: Applying Handwriting Analysis to Detect Potential Danger Signs and Effect”

Written by David DeWitt

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date 2017

Paperback price $24.95



About the Author

David J. DeWitt is a professional Graphologist and a certified Graphoanalyst. He is the author of the book, “Handwriting Analysis… Discover Your Own Vocational/Career Potential”, a guide to discover 40 jobs to fit your personality, published by Outskirts Press, Inc.

Since his early years in the US Army, he has been lecturing publicly on handwriting analysis to organizations, clubs, schools and colleges by demonstrating and showing how you can get a grasp of the fundamental rules of handwriting analysis and find out about yourself and others. His new book represents his same easy step-by-step approach in spotting projective behavioral patterns in handwriting in the same way that body language expressions are evident. With the help of graphology, he seeks to provide insight and an additional screening tool for bullying behavior prediction from handwriting to complement traditional approaches. Mr. DeWitt is retired from a successful career as a Nationwide Insurance Agent. Mr. DeWitt is also a: Board Certified Graphologist by the National Society for Graphology, Certified Graphoanalyst by the International Graphoanalyst Society, Member of (AHAF) the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, Member of (IGAS) the International Graphoanalysis Society, Member of (CAPA) the Connecticut Authors & Publishers Association and Retired President Club Nationwide Insurance Agent, CLU, CPCU, LUTCF.