Graphoanalyst Introduces A Possible Approach To Determine Traits Of A Bully And A Victim

Bullying is one of the most traumatic acts that one can experience in life. It brings tears and hatred. It can cripple you with fear and haunt you even during your sleep. And worst, it can forever leave you with a disturbed life. That is very unthinkable, but it’s true! The book, “Bullying: Applying Handwriting Analysis to Detect Potential Danger Signs and Effect,” gives us insights on the link between handwriting and the possible unlikely aggressive behaviour.

The author openly introduces us to a very interesting hypothesis that is certainly essential and critical in this contemporary society. The book tells us how the analysis of handwriting can be help in the possible detection of potential personality traits of a bully as well as of victims of bullying. It also gives some personality trait examples and some of the warning signs of potential dishonesty. The author in this writing clearly presents to us the approaches and ways in analyzing the handwriting and evaluating the results to spot the possible projected patterns of behaviour.



This is a must have book for those curious minds who want to learn and realize more about the relation between one’s handwriting and the possible patterns of behaviour. This is a very interesting read.



“Bullying: Applying Handwriting Analysis to Detect Potential Danger Signs and Effect” will be displayed in the coming 2017 National Education Association on June 30, 2017. Grab a copy and learn more!

“Bullying: Applying Handwriting Analysis to Detect Potential Danger Signs and Effect”

Written by David DeWitt

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date 2017

Paperback price $24.95



About the Author

David J. DeWitt is a professional Graphologist and a certified Graphoanalyst. He is the author of the book, “Handwriting Analysis… Discover Your Own Vocational/Career Potential,” a guide to discover 40 jobs to fit your personality, published by Outskirts Press, Inc.

Since his early years in the US Army, he has been lecturing publicly on handwriting analysis to organizations, clubs, schools and colleges by demonstrating and showing how you can get a grasp of the fundamental rules of handwriting analysis and find out about yourself and others. His new book represents his same easy step-by-step approach in spotting projective behavioral patterns in handwriting in the same way that body language expressions are evident. With the help of graphology, he seeks to provide insight and an additional screening tool for bullying behavior prediction from handwriting to complement traditional approaches. Mr. DeWitt is retired from a successful career as a Nationwide Insurance Agent. Mr. DeWitt is also a: Board Certified Graphologist by the National Society for Graphology, Certified Graphoanalyst by the International Graphoanalyst Society, Member of (AHAF) the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, Member of (IGAS) the International Graphoanalysis Society, Member of (CAPA) the Connecticut Authors & Publishers Association and Retired President Club Nationwide Insurance Agent, CLU, CPCU, LUTCF.