Book Features Simple and Unique Method of Reconnecting with God

In “Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality for Inner Peace and Strength,” readers will be able to see Christianity and spirituality in a new perspective. Author Peter Aiello describes his book as a fusion of psychology, spirituality, and theology.



Aiello wrote the book with the intention of presenting a “unique Biblical method” of connecting with God through his begotten son, Jesus Christ. Spirituality is less complicated than what most people believe it to be, according to Aiello; one just has to practice and learn of surrender to God.



He asserts that Christianity nowadays is practiced in “legalistic terms,” that most people become slaves of their desires, unaware that desire “provides empty promises.” Spirituality, according to him, should be attained by understanding the original and pure spirituality brought by the Old and New Testaments —without the “viruses” introduced by contemporary Christian beliefs.



“Hidden Treasure” was reviewed by Kirkus Review as “an intriguing exploration of Christianity that aims to bring diverse perspectives to traditional ideas.”



“Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality” is available in selected online book retailers. A free copy of the book can be downloaded at www.hiddentreasure.website.



“Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality”

Written by Peter Aiello

Paperback | $13.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Peter Aiello submitted himself to God at the age of thirty-one, the same age he surrendered his sexual promiscuity and committed himself to celibacy.



More information about Peter Aiello and his work is available on his website, www.sites.google.com/site/aiellopeter01.

