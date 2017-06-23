Author Tells a Story of Loyalty in a Historical Fiction

The story happened in the primitive Milledgeville, Georgia. A young man named David R. Snelling, the main character of the story, showed great loyalty to the Union and was against the institution of slavery. In the year 1862, he left his uncle’s cotton plantation, traveled to Huntsville, Alabama where he joined the First Alabama Union Cavalry Regiment, and was later appointed the commander of his company. The story is basically about his loyalty and service history, and describes his life and times in the volunteer Union service. The epilogue recounts Mr. Snelling’s widow claiming for a pension after his death in 1903, and narrates how hard it was for people like David Snelling to get a military pension.



“The Unionist” is an excellent book to read not only for those who love historical fiction. It gives readers a real feeling for what it must have been like to partake in the brutal fighting that primitive weaponry and poor leadership usually lead to. The author is able to weave the story in a way that entices readers not to stop reading. It is full of details of the time period, and displays the painstaking research the author has done in relation to historical events.



“The Unionist” is expected to be displayed this coming June 30 during the 2017 National Education Association. Grab a copy now and see you there!



“The Unionist”

Written by Steven Harrell

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date April 13, 2010

Paperback price $24.06



About the Author

Steven Harrell was born in Macon, Georgia, and graduated from Tattnall Square Academy in 1978. He worked his way through college, and was able to graduate. He has practiced law in Perry, Georgia since 1989. As an author, he has written various books such as “The Unionist,” A Novel of the Civil War and The Rifle Captain: A Novel of World War I.