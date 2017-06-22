American Board of Industrial Hygiene® Recognizes Two Outstanding CIHs

Earlier this month, the American Board of Industrial Hygiene® presented its two most prestigious annual awards. The recipients, both ABIH® Diplomates, were recognized and received their awards during a special presentation at the ABIH® Forum. The event took place during the American Industrial Hygiene Conference & Exposition (AIHce) in Seattle.



ABIH® proudly recognized the professional accomplishments of two outstanding Certified Industrial Hygienists: Donna M. Doganiero, CIH, FAIHA, recipient of the Lynn C. O’Donnell Lifetime Achievement Award, and Nicole Greeson, MS, CIH, recipient of the Impact Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor given by ABIH® for exemplary contributions to the practice of occupational and environmental hygiene culminating over a lifetime of work. The Impact Award is given for making a major contribution to the practice of occupational and environmental hygiene.



Ms. Doganiero’s career as an industrial hygienist consists of service within the Federal Government and participation in professional leadership within AIHA Board of Director positions at both the National and Local Section levels, AIHA Committees, and the former Academy of Industrial Hygiene. She retired from the Federal Government in September 2016 after 37 years of service, during which she worked for NIOSH (1979-1981) and for the Army Institute of Public Health (1981-2016). She is currently serving as a consultant within the Department of the Army Surgeon General’s Public Health Service Line Office. She is also currently Secretary of the Fellows SIG and Chair of the AIHA Content Portfolio Advisory Group.



Ms. Greeson is Director of the Occupational Hygiene and Safety Division at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. She has over sixteen years of experience practicing comprehensive industrial hygiene and general safety, working for a large academic medical institution and for a semiconductor company. Her experience also extends to numerous professional volunteer positions, including previous service on two professional boards: the Academy of Industrial Hygiene (AIH) Council and the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, which she chaired from October of 2014 through October of 2015. She has been involved in AIHA volunteer groups for a number of years and is Past Chair of the Mentoring and Professional Development Committee, which was formed to run the AIHA Mentoring Program which she also helped to develop.



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6900 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® designation.

