Datavail Named Top 100 By DBTA For Fourth Year In A Row

BROOMFIELD, COLO. – June 22, 2017 – For the fourth consecutive year Datavail has been named in the Top 100 companies that matter most in data, according to Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine.

As data management remains a top challenge for most companies, DBTA set out to recognize innovative providers of hardware, software, and services.

“We’re delighted to be recognized by DBTA among so many innovative companies this year,” said Mark Perlstein, president and CEO of Datavail.

Datavail provides specialized IT, professional and managed services via their global delivery model. Their architects, developers, analysts, data scientists and DBAs possess, on average, 15 years of technology experience. From application development and modernization to remote DBA services to advanced enterprise data management and business intelligence, Datavail helps organizations make informed business decisions through data.

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bi-monthly magazine that delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies in data management and analysis developed by a team with more than 25 years of industry experience.

This year’s selections can be viewed here: DBTA View from the Top. In addition, in this issue, Datavail was included in DBTA’s “View From the Top” articles penned by company executives explaining how their organizations uniquely approach today’s data challenges.



About Datavail

Datavail provides a broad range of services in support of databases, analytics, and applications and specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2 and SharePoint. Datavail is a leading provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database, applications, and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and consulting.

With more than 850 employees on payroll and core operations in four countries, Datavail offers deep technical expertise in a flexible, agile engagement model that focuses on customer success. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.”

