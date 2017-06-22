Dr. Richard Burrows, of TestAmerica, Selected to Serve as Subject Matter Expert for ORAU Review of the EPA’s Forum on Environmental Measurement

Dr. Richard Burrows, Corporate Technical Director at TestAmerica, was selected by Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) to serve as a subject matter expert for a review of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Forum on Environmental Measurement (FEM). Dr. Burrows brings vast experience with laboratory measurement, method development, and monitoring expertise in a regulatory context to the ORAU team.



ORAU provides innovative scientific and technical solutions to advance national priorities in science, education, security and health. The FEM was established to promote consistency and consensus within the EPA on measurement, monitoring and laboratory science issues. Dr. Burrows will assist in four areas: 1) determine if the forum is meeting the stated goals of its charter, 2) identify Agency needs and opportunities for the FEM to address in the next 3-5 years, 3) identify comparable best practices in other Agencies (federal or state levels) such as method development and validation, and 4) develop a set or prioritized recommendations to increase the impact of the FEM.



Dr. Burrows has more than 35 years of experience in analytical chemistry in academic and commercial laboratory settings. He has been actively involved with environmental methods and techniques through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL), and Environmental Laboratory Advisory Board (ELAB) organizations. His work has involved bringing new perspectives to method detection limits (MDLs), calibration, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), and method development. He is recipient of the TNI Charlie Carter award and twice recipient of the ACIL Preston Millar Award.



Dr. Burrows has a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Bristol, England, and performed research in gas chromatography and mass spectrometry at San Diego State University.



