Composers’ Competition Celebrates Melodia’s 15th Anniversary

To celebrate its upcoming 15th Anniversary Season, Melodia Women’s Choir is seeking applications for its 2017 Women Composer Commissioning Program Competition.

Melodia Women’s Choir, New York’s premier ensemble for women’s choral music, seeks to expand the range of opportunities for women composers and choral singers through its fourth Women Composers Commission Competition. The competition is an open invitation to U.S.-based women composers to apply for an opportunity to create a new work for Melodia and women’s voices. A commission fee of $2,000 will be awarded to the selected composer.

Led by Artistic Director Cynthia Powell, the 30-member ensemble has been exploring, creating, and performing rarely heard music through collaborations with award-winning women composers and leading instrumentalists.

Melodia’s deep committment to new works for women’s voices by female composers is responsible for the world premiere of nine original commissioned pieces from musically diverse composers.

Details

The extended deadline for applications is July 1, 2017 (extended from June 15, 2017). All eligible applications will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of composers/musicians. The panel will select one composer who will receive a $2,000 commission fee to compose a work for the choir, 8 to 12 minutes in length.

Commission

A work for women’s choir and up to ﬁve instruments, to be performed by Melodia and an instrumental ensemble in 2017/18.

To Apply

• A 1-2 page cover letter describing your background in music and composing, and why you would like to compose a piece for Melodia. Please include your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address.

• MP3 ﬁles of two original works in contrasting styles; at least one of the pieces must be a choral or vocal work. MIDI ﬁles are accepted but not preferred. If ﬁles are too big to email, please submit a link via Dropbox.

• Your résumé or CV.

Submit To:

Jenny Clarke, Executive Director, womenschoir@mindspring.com

Subject line: 2017 Composer Competition and your name

Through our commissioning competition and other commissions, Melodia has commission a talented roster of women writing choral music, including: Hilary Purrington; Errollyn Wallen; Nina Siniakova; Sally Lamb McCune; Christina Whitten Thomas; Chris Lastovicka; Becca Schack; Allison Snifﬁn.