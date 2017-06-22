HotelTonight Sees Increase in Booking Conversions with Neumob’s App Acceleration SDK

As a mobile-only company, at HotelTonight we’re incredibly passionate about increasing speed and reducing friction and pride ourselves on having the industry’s fastest booking process – ‘three taps and a swipe.’ For us, every microsecond counts, and we were pleased to partner with Neumob to shave them down even further.” - HotelTonight CTO Sam "Mac" MacDonnell

Neumob, the leader in accelerating mobile app speed and performance, today shared the results of its integration into HotelTonight’s last-minute travel booking mobile app. Both companies have reported an increase in travel booking conversions, reductions in mobile network errors by over 300%, and an increase in the HotelTonight app’s speed by up to 97% in key global markets.

HotelTonight is an innovative and globally popular last-minute, mobile-first travel application for iOS and Android. With Neumob’s 2-line app acceleration SDK enabled and accelerating user traffic around the world, HotelTonight’s app users found a faster, more reliable path to check-out, and responded accordingly by converting into buyers more frequently.

These results demonstrate the direct correlation that faster mobile app performance, combined with reduced mobile network errors, has with increased bookings and revenue. HotelTonight increased in-app conversions in the United States, and saw increased bookings in high-growth areas such as the UK, France and Germany once Neumob’s SDK was installed.

Moreover, HotelTonight already had an industry-low mobile network error rate with its app, yet Neumob reduced the rate of mobile carrier-caused errors further, taking it below 1% in all key travel markets. This means even fewer missing images and fewer chances for any sort of visible error or carrier timeout within the HotelTonight app, providing a more seamless user experience.

Finally, the app found measurably faster load times and improved in-app performance in countries around the world. Even on 4G/LTE-dominated networks in the United States, HotelTonight’s app ran 67% faster than it did before Neumob was turned on.

67% faster in United States

38% faster in the UK

57% faster in France

97% faster in Germany

HotelTonight’s CTO, Sam “Mac” MacDonnell, said with regard to his app’s results that “As a mobile-only company, at HotelTonight we’re incredibly passionate about increasing speed and reducing friction and pride ourselves on having the industry’s fastest booking process – ‘three taps and a swipe.’ For us, every microsecond counts, and we were pleased to partner with Neumob to shave them down even further.”

