Slotastic Giving 50 Free Spins on New Cash Bandit 2 Slot from Realtime Gaming

Slotastic has just added Cash Bandit 2, a sequel to the popular bank robber slot from Realtime Gaming, to its download, instant play and mobile casino. The loot in this heist includes a free spins feature with massive multipliers and two progressive jackpots. Players that can crack the safe win up to 100 free spins with 5X multiplier.



Introductory bonuses available at Slotastic! until the end of this month include 50 free spins. Deposits up to $444 will be doubled with 44 more free spins thrown in for good measure.



The same bunch of bandits that have been entertaining players all over the world in the original Cash Bandits slot are on the loose again. In this new game, the Wild is grouped and covers the entire reel it appears on, creating more possibilities for winning combinations.



Three Scatters trigger the Vault feature where players try to break into the Vault by entering a secret code, one digit at a time. Getting all 5 digits wins 100 free spins with 5X multiplier.



Cash Bandits 2 has two randomly awarded progressive jackpots ($250 and $1000) which can be won on any spin.



CASH BANDITS 2 -- INTRODUCTORY BONUSES



50 Free Spins on Cash Bandits 2

All players that have made a deposit in June are eligible

Coupon code: BANDITS50



100% (up to $444) Deposit Bonus + 44 Free Spins on Cash Bandits 2

Coupon code: CASHSEQUEL



These bonuses are available until June 30, 2017 only.



Last month, Slotastic added Double Ya Luck, a 3-reel slot with a board game bonus feature, to its mobile casino. Penguin Power with its playful baby penguins – and free spin prizes up to 100X – was added to the instant play casino.



