Jim Butler Joins Intersection to Head Consulting & Solutions Division

Intersection announced today that digital agency veteran Jim Butler will take the helm of its Consulting & Solutions division as President. In his role, Butler will lead the team working with cities, airports, major real-estate developments, and retail destinations to deliver enhanced consumer experiences and smart technologies, and create the next generation of solutions to power connected communities.

“Throughout his career, Jim has partnered with global organizations to help them harness digital innovation to deliver transformative real-world impact,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Executive Officer of Intersection. “His experience in applying experiential design and technology to solve business challenges, alongside his demonstrated leadership in scaling organizations, will help position us to capture growth and deliver new solutions and products to our customers.”

Butler will oversee a team of strategists, designers, engineers, and product managers who pair human-centered insights with cutting-edge technologies resulting in innovative approaches, products, and solutions that drive personalized brand experiences and customer loyalty. Intersection Consulting & Solutions clients include Related’s Hudson Yards, the largest private real estate development in U.S. history, Port Covington, a 250-acre mixed-use community being developed by Sagamore Development within the core of Baltimore, and Caruso, developer of iconic retail environments such as The Grove in Southern California.

Butler previously served as President of Isobar US, an award-winning experiential design and technology agency in the Dentsu Aegis Network. While at Isobar, Butler led digital transformation initiatives for major global enterprises and drove the evolution of his own organization from a marketing services vendor to a technology solutions provider recognized by Forrester for digital-experience strategy, implementation, and integration capabilities. Prior to Isobar, Butler was Senior Vice President of Roundarch and was instrumental in driving the growth of that business, leading to the agency’s sale to Aegis Media in 2012. Earlier in his career, Butler led the financial services practice at Razorfish, building on his many years as a CIO and as a software engineer.

“Every organization—even established category leaders—must evolve to meet the growing expectations of consumers, and Intersection is a pioneer when it comes to helping companies reinvent themselves for the 21st century,” says Butler. “I couldn’t be more pleased to join this incredible team and to bring my breadth of experience to help drive the next generation of strategies and technologies that connect the digital and physical worlds.”

About Intersection

Intersection is at the forefront of the smart cities revolution, improving the experience of public places through technology that provides connectivity, information, and engaging content and experiences. With award-winning products like LinkNYC, the largest and fastest free public Wi-Fi network in the world, Intersection connects the digital and physical worlds, enhancing people’s journeys through their cities and offering brands the opportunity to drive more relevant and engaging advertising, rooted in real-world location and physical context. Intersection partners with cities, transit systems, airports, and real estate developments around the globe, as well as advertisers seeking to reach audiences on a global, national, or local scale. Intersection is backed by Alphabet through its urban technology company Sidewalk Labs. Learn more at www.intersection.com.