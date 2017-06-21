County in California Turns to Air Monitors to Help Battle Asthma

In May, KPIX published a report about a pilot program with a Northern California Public Health Department to help parents with children who have asthma. According to the article, 250 families who have had at least one visit to the emergency room due to asthma in the previous six months will be lent an air monitor.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports that asthma rates have increased dramatically over the last three decades and that hospitalization rates among children are much higher than other age groups. Local health officials hope the cost of the limited number of air monitors in the pilot program will be offset by fewer emergency room visits.

The air monitors test the indoor air quality (IAQ) of the homes for small particulates. The article quoted one nurse who estimates that 80% of the asthma patients they get at the hospital are having attacks from exposure to pollutants in their own homes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists some of the most common asthma triggers, which includes tobacco smoke, dust mites, outdoor air pollution, cockroach allergen, animal dander, mold, pollen, smoke from burning wood or grass, and breathing various chemicals.

“For people who have been diagnosed with asthma, knowing what triggers they may be exposed to at home, school or work is critical for controlling the condition,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Fortunately, there are very affordable indoor environmental tests available to identify known asthma triggers. EMSL is proud to provide comprehensive air and indoor environmental testing services, sampling supplies and easy-to-use test kits. We even offer air monitoring instruments that measure particulate matter and various other airborne pollutants.”

