WinADay Casino’s Final Birthday Present is a $20 Freebie for Exotic New Trip to Japan Slot
As it promised when its 9th birthday celebrations began earlier this month, WinADay Casino has just given online slots players their best birthday present yet – an exotic new game called Trip to Japan. Until June 28th, WinADay players that have made at least one deposit will receive a $20 freebie to try the new game.
“Our designers have really streamlined the interface for this game,” said WinADay manager Michael Hilary. “The new controls are easy use and don’t interfere with the game.”
Trip to Japan is a 5x4 slot with 20 fixed paylines. The minimum bet is $0.20 per spin and the maximum bet is $8.00
Three Bonus symbols trigger a two-phase bonus feature. Players click on coins to reveal the number of free spins where multipliers increase with each win.
This new game is the first to incorporate WinADay’s new user interface, introducing features that will be found in all new games moving forward. Without crowding the game screen, it pops up to give players one click access to the cashier, promotions, game settings, game help and the casino lobby.
Until June 28th, WinADay players that have made at least one deposit will receive a $20 freebie to try the new game. VIP players get up to $150 freebies. A selection of deposit bonuses with various wagering requirements is also available until next Wednesday.
TRAVEL TO JAPAN: INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES
$20 Freebie – up to $150 Freebie for VIPs
All players that have made at least one prior deposit are eligible.
200% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: TRYME200
These bonuses may be used for all slots and Keno:
150% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: BDAY
85% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: BDAY85
60% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: BDAY60
30% Roulette Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: ROULETTE
WinADay Casino now offers 34 unique premium slots to players all over the world as well as roulette, Keno, 20 penny slots and 10 video poker games. WinADay is an instant-play online casino with no software to download and install, compatible with Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.
