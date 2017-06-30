Fun Book Helps Parents Teach Their Kids about Healthy Diet and Nutrition

The literary world needs more children’s books on health and nutrition, and a grandmother is happy to play her part. Anna Marie Watkins published The Magic Garden (Outskirts Press, 2016), a fun children’s book that features anthropomorphic vegetables as the main characters.



Watkins wrote The Magic Garden to encourage children to adopt a healthy diet and eat their vegetables. She wants children to enjoy their food as much as she wants them to enjoy reading her book. She could sympathize with parents who have a hard time getting their kids to eat nutritious foods. As a mother and grandmother, Watkins hopes her book could be of great help for parents and a source of encouragement for children to eat their greens.



What appeal does The Magic Garden hold? It’s an illustrated children’s book, and kids love to read stories that have nice pictures. And behold the richly drawn characters with fun names like Mr Potato, Miss Broccoli, Cute Little Snow Pea, and Mr Carrot, and the fact that they are anthropomorphic (having human characteristics). If children love the anthropomorphic animals in Disney and DreamWorks films, surely they’ll also love The Magic Garden.



If children need a fun reason as to why they should eat their veggies, parents should read the book to them at bedtime.



Watkins’ The Magical Garden was last displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 22-27, 2017 held in Chicago. The book is available on www.amazon.com and https://outskirtspress.com/bookstore



The Magical Garden

Written by Anna Marie Watkins

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: May 9, 2016

Paperback price: $21.71



About the Author

Anna Marie Watkins wrote The Magical Garden for her children and her grandchildren to tell them this story.