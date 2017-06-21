Grandmother Pens Book to Promote Healthy Diet among Children

What better way is there to motivate children to eat their greens than a children’s book? As a mother, Anna Marie Watkins had faced the universal challenge of making children eat their vegetables. And as a grandmother, she feels concerned about her grandchildren’s health. To help parents promote healthy eating among their children, she published The Magical Garden (Outskirts Press, 2016).



The timing can’t be right for the publication of The Magical Garden in a time when physical inactivity and obesity become widespread among children and adults. In a way, Watkins’ children’s book promotes gardening and outdoor activities alongside healthy diet and nutrition, and she is sure to succeed.



Children will find the illustrations visually appealing and the characters endearing and charming. The characters, anthropomorphic vegetables, are richly drawn and aptly name (Mr Potato, Miss Broccoli, Cute Little Snow Pea, and Mr Carrot). Because the children’s story takes place in “the magical garden”, garden activities will capture the kids’ imagination. Is this an obvious attempt to draw physically inactive kids outside and play in the garden? When was the last time they had fun playing in the yard or park?



With the book’s colorful illustrations, fun characters, and appealing story, Watkins will definitely meet her objective with The Magical Garden: Children will find healthy diet and garden activities fun and healthy. That is, if parents could do their part to motivate their children.



Watkins’ The Magical Garden will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 22-27, 2017 in Chicago. The book is available on www.amazon.com and https://outskirtspress.com/bookstore



The Magical Garden

Written by Anna Marie Watkins

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: May 9, 2016

Paperback price: $21.71



About the Author

Anna Marie Watkins wrote The Magical Garden for her children and her grandchildren to tell them this story.