Children’s Writer Pens Book That Tackles the Painful Reality of Bullying
Exemplary educator Delores DeSio helps readers come to terms with the issue through a children’s book.
People have a problem with me being different, but that propels me forward in life.
The Legend of Ruby O’Grady: Grandma Was a Hippie tells of an orphan named Ruby, the unpopular granddaughter of a fading flower child grandmother. One day, she discovers her beloved hippie grandmother’s dark secret and felt betrayed. Ruby used to live in a make-believe life created by her grandmother. However, she has come to the realization that, in the real world, she was generally disliked and considered very peculiar, an object of ridicule, if truth be told. The life as told by her grandmother was necessary to cover up life in an old peeling house next to a garbage dump. Despite these reasons, Ruby finds it hard to forgive her, as well as her mean classmates at school.
Being different is often cause for being ostracized, ridiculed and mistreated. In The Legend of Ruby O’Grady: Grandma Was A Hippie, Delores DeSio explores these very timely themes. DeSio’s book is especially important for young readers, around the middle-school age, who also experience bullying because they are different.
The Legend of Ruby O’Grady: Grandma Was a Hippie will be featured in the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual, on June 23, 2017.
The Legend of Ruby O’Grady: Grandma Was a Hippie
Written by: Delores Desio
Published by America Star Books
Publishing date: Mar 22, 2011
Paperback price $23.93
Other Press release available:
http://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/delores-desio-recognized-by-marquis-whos-who-for-excellence-in-education-433218.php
About the author
Delores Jean Desio is an American writer, artist, and retired elementary school educator. She graduated Bachelor of Science in Fine Arts and Art Education at Wayne State University, Detroit in 1955. She is a recipient of the Christian Unity award, Ecumenical Council of San Diego in 1995.
She was born on May 20, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. She is the daughter of Thomas Matthew Lannie and Anne Charlotte Zambon. She has two children.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/55089/210160/210160-1.jpg )
WebWireID210160
- Contact Information
- Stefanie Sanchez - ReadersMagnet
- Fulfillment Officer
- ReadersMagnet
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.