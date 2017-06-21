Children’s Writer Pens Book That Tackles the Painful Reality of Bullying

The Legend of Ruby O’Grady: Grandma Was a Hippie tells of an orphan named Ruby, the unpopular granddaughter of a fading flower child grandmother. One day, she discovers her beloved hippie grandmother’s dark secret and felt betrayed. Ruby used to live in a make-believe life created by her grandmother. However, she has come to the realization that, in the real world, she was generally disliked and considered very peculiar, an object of ridicule, if truth be told. The life as told by her grandmother was necessary to cover up life in an old peeling house next to a garbage dump. Despite these reasons, Ruby finds it hard to forgive her, as well as her mean classmates at school.



Being different is often cause for being ostracized, ridiculed and mistreated. In The Legend of Ruby O’Grady: Grandma Was A Hippie, Delores DeSio explores these very timely themes. DeSio’s book is especially important for young readers, around the middle-school age, who also experience bullying because they are different.



The Legend of Ruby O’Grady: Grandma Was a Hippie will be featured in the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual, on June 23, 2017.



The Legend of Ruby O’Grady: Grandma Was a Hippie

Written by: Delores Desio

Published by America Star Books

Publishing date: Mar 22, 2011

Paperback price $23.93



Other Press release available:

About the author

Delores Jean Desio is an American writer, artist, and retired elementary school educator. She graduated Bachelor of Science in Fine Arts and Art Education at Wayne State University, Detroit in 1955. She is a recipient of the Christian Unity award, Ecumenical Council of San Diego in 1995.

She was born on May 20, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. She is the daughter of Thomas Matthew Lannie and Anne Charlotte Zambon. She has two children.