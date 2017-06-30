Follestad Follows Up With New Book on “Itty Bitty” Series

We all can learn a good lesson from the book The Itty Bitty Kitty and the Fun Day. Author Catherine Follestad remarkably made a delightful story about friendship and unity.

The story of Itty Bitty, Poky Dot and Flip warmed the hearts of many. The story may be simple, yet it conveyed a beautiful meaning. Also, we can learn a lesson or two from this book. The illustrations were natural and captivating. Any adult or child will be entertained by the uncomplicated plot and turn of events.

The most important of this book is that, it was able to project its purest of intention. The intention to send the message of friendship and unity was successfully achieved. In this book, the author’s main point was the established friendship of Itty Bitty, Poky Do and Flip. As the three friends were about to enjoy the festivities, the real challenge took place. What was about to be a fun day turned out be an adventure for them.

They were tested to their wits with scenario that they faced that day. The bond of friendship and unity prevailed when the situation called for it. They never hesitated to help and even came up with a very good strategy to win the situation. Their love and concern for their fellow animals in distress came first. However dangerous the situation was, it never scared them. Their strategy was for the good of everybody. They would never have wanted anyone to be hurt in the process. They made use of what they had. They came up with a plan to save the duck family and eventually persuaded the intruder to leave the pond.

True friendship will be tested time and time again. Aristotle once described a true friend as a “single soul dwelling in two bodies”, but what differentiates a true, lasting friendship from the other, temporary social bonds? The answer is simple. There are certain habits that genuine friends possess, which makes them more like family. It’s these special and unique characteristics that create that special bond.

The Itty Bitty Kitty and the Fun Day was one of the books displayed in 2017 American Library Association Annual last June 23-27, 2017 in Chicago. Grab a copy now!

The Itty Bitty Kitty and the Fun Day

Written by: Catherine Follestad

Published by: Tate Publishing

Published date: August 23, 2016

Paperback price: $10.95

About the author

Catherine is a longtime lover of books, music, and golf. She has been a painter since she herself was itty bitty. A prolific children’s writer, Follestad has published five books.