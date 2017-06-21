New “Itty Bitty” Book Extols the Value of Friendship

We work our entire lives building friendships. Each friendship offers something totally unique and irreplaceable. Each friendship ultimately makes us who we are. This is why we spend so much time cultivating these relationships and learning how to be a good friend.

Itty Bitty Kitty and the Fun Day continues the friendship and adventures of three good friends. The author illustrated the true meaning of friendship within these three friends. They displayed affection, care, unity, camaraderie and bravery.

The setting was the first day of summer at Reflection Pond. Everyone was excited to participate in the upcoming event. They were all invited to compete in the Fun Day. Different challenging events were in store on that day. There were trophies and prizes for the winners. Many other freebies were prepared for the event.

Just as everyone was having fun, an unpleasant even unfolded. A duck family who lives in the pond encountered a problem with an intruder. The duck family desperately tried to get rid of the intruder but to no avail. After hearing the plight of the duck family, the trio, Itty Bitty, Poky Dot and Flip didn’t hesitate and came to the rescue. They tried to persuade the intruder to leave the duck family alone. After trying out their luck with no success, the trio discussed and made a plan to save the pond, as well as the duck family from the intruder.

It was during this time that teamwork and cooperation came in handy. Sometimes, a trying situation pushes everyone’s imagination to the limits. A good strategy and skill provided the foundation for a solution to the problem. They had in their minds, unity, and with unity comes strength.

The three friends showed everyone that there are no greater problems, only greater solutions if we put our hearts in it.

The Itty Bitty Kitty and the Fun Day is one of the book which will be displayed in 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23-27, 2017 in Chicago. See you there!

The Itty Bitty Kitty and the Fun Day

Written by: Catherine Follestad

Published by: Tate Publishing

Published date: August 23, 2016

Paperback price: $10.95

About the author

Catherine is a longtime lover of books, music, and golf. She has been a painter since she herself was itty bitty. A prolific children’s writer, Follestad has published five books.