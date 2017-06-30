Author Writes Heart-Warming Memoir to Honor Family and Friends
Patricia Jones Thurmond feels thankful for being blessed with family and friends
Family and friends are special gifts from God.
Life must be lived to the fullest with family and friends. They give meaning to one’s life.
The appreciation of family and friends stems from the idea that these people make significant contributions to our lives. Honoring them is a way to acknowledge who they are and what they have meant.
In this collection, the author, Patricia Jones Thurmond delightfully honors her family, friends and other significant people in her life. The readers can’t help but identify themselves in this book. The anecdotes are simple. Yet, spot on. The stories may touch each life differently. But, being part of a family or establishing friendship is common to all of us. The author reminds the reader to cherish our human connections -- our relationships with family and friends. There is nothing we need value more than the closeness of the people we love, for they make us what we are.
Indeed, Patricia Jones Thurmond celebrates the commonalities of the human spirit throughout each story. Readers will surely be touched by the experiences pointedly described. She is grateful for those who infused her life with a sense of hope, optimism and strong, binding, long-lasting connections.
Let Me Tell You a Story…A Memoir was one of the books being displayed in 2017 American Library Association Annual last June 23-27, 2017 in Chicago. Grab a copy now!
Let Me Tell You a Story…A Memoir
www.storiesbypat.com
Written by: Patricia Jones Thurmond
Published by: LifeRich Publishing
Published date: September 16, 2015
Paperback price: $11.99
About the author
A retired educator and administrator, Patricia Jones Thurmond holds a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University and a Master of Arts from Northeastern Illinois University. She was published in Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine and was a member of the Mystery Writers of America. Her published story appeared in several textbooks, emphasizing plot and conflict development.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/55089/210157/210157-1.jpg )
WebWireID210157
- Contact Information
- Stefanie Sanchez - ReadersMagnet
- Fulfillment Officer
- ReadersMagnet
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.