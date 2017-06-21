Retired Educator Celebrates Life by Writing a Memoir

Author Patricia Jones Thurmond shares personal anecdotes that place emphasis on friendships and bonds that speak to the power and importance of companionship.

She wrote this book for the simple reason that she wanted to share beautiful memories of her family, friends and others who made a significant importance in her life. Thurmond takes readers on a journey that celebrates the human experience.

The author happily recounted her life with her family. A family she considered the foundation of her whole being. A family that showered her with overflowing love and support. They may not be perfect, but still, her family was the ultimate source of strength and love. She is what she is today because of her family. She will forever treasure the values and teachings of her family. Her family gave her the balance of life. From overflowing love and support, she considered family as life’s greatest blessing. She never failed to acknowledge the bond that her family created which signified belongingness and happiness.

The friends and acquaintances she made along the way also made a great impact in her life. True friendship symbolized pure bliss and everlasting joy. She stressed the importance of friendship. Just being there for one another and appreciating the beauty of life together. Patricia Jones Thurmond eloquently chronicled her friendship with different people. She valued the gift of knowing people with kind hearts and reiterated the basic foundations of friendship. She considered her friends as her own family since family isn’t always about blood. The author considered family and friends her greatest companions in life. They were there in her ups and downs. They were there for the simple reason of just being there because they are family and friends. She wanted to celebrate life to the fullest with all of them. She chronicled the details when they were all there for her in her triumphs and failures.

The book intended to convey the message of how to value family and friends for life won’t be as dramatic and fascinating without them.

Let Me Tell You a Story…A Memoir

Written by: Patricia Jones Thurmond

About the author

A retired educator, Patricia Jones Thurmond has a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University and a Master of Arts from Northeastern Illinois University. She was published in the Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine and was a member of the Mystery Writers of America. Her published story appeared in several textbooks, emphasizing plot and conflict development.