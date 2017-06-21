Author Writes a Very Thrilling and Convincing Suspense Novel That Would Curl Readers’ Toes

The author, Stan Bailey, wrote a very intricate and fine novel. The story revolves around the main character’s (Jim Henderson) accident. He was buried by an avalanche on a Colorado mountain road while driving his SUV. He clawed his way out of his SUV and was about ready to give up after the third night when he saw a ramshackle cabin on a distant hill. Making his way to it, he reached the cabin before nightfall. It was during his stay in the cabin that supernatural events began to take place. A loud scraping of metal-to-metal was heard and a rocking chair rocking by itself was seen. Jim, together with a kind mountaineer he met on the way, knew that their lives are at stake…



The author did a fine job in the production of this book. It was a very well-written novel, full of suspense and thrills that will keep the readers turning the pages. Snow Storm Rescue is a surefire outstanding thriller.



Snow Storm Rescue is highly recommended to avid fiction and suspense thriller readers and collectors. This novel is a great addition to one’s collection.



Snow Storm Rescue

Written by Stan Bailey

Published by Dog Ear Publishing, LLC

Published date January 25, 2014

Paperback price: $14.00



About the author

Stan was born and grew up on a farm in Vardaman, MS, which bears the nickname of “sweet potato capital of the world”. He was a valedictorian in the Vardaman High School Class of 1960 and has a BS degree in English from Mississippi State University. Since his retirement in 2005, he has published his third novel. Two previous works were “Pirates’ Pay” and “A Few Seconds To Live”. He and his wife of 44 years, Bobbie, live in Deatsville, AL. The have five grandchildren: Britton, Breanna, Rivers, John Benton and Caleb. Stan Bailey has been a writer for 40 years. 32 of those years were spent as a news reporter for Birmingham News in the newspaper’s Montgomery, AL Bureau. Previously, he worked in Harrisburg, PA; Savannah, GA; Hollywood, FL; and interned in Memphis, TN and Jackson, MS.