Book Takes a Look at Issues That Beset America since the Last Decade

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” People will always keep this axiom of the philosopher George Santayana in mind whenever they revisit the most important issues of the last decade. And they will be surprised to know these issues are nothing new – they only got a whole lot worse since 2002.



Bromwell Ault’s Eminent Disdain: The Triumph of Cynicism over Integrity in 21st Century America invites readers to participate in the national discussion of America’s social, political and economic predicament. As a political independent, Ault takes a more balanced, broader views on issues specific to America, which include immigration, Iraq, the federal debt, healthcare, and global warming – issues that have become politicized and a source of contention between Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals.



Why do these issues continue to bog down America? How do the country’s institutions deal with them, and how to best address them today? Readers interested in the state of American society and politics should get a copy of Ault’s Eminent Disdain: The Triumph of Cynicism over Integrity in 21st Century America.



Ault’s book will be displayed at the upcoming the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23-27, 2017 in Chicago. Copies of the book are available on Amazon

(https://www.amazon.com/Eminent-Disdain-Triumph-Cynicism-Integrity/dp/1449020011/ref=sr_1_2_twi_pap_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1497557006&sr=1-2)

and AuthorHouse (http://www.authorhouse.com/bookstore/bookdetail.aspx?bookid=SKU-000272835).





Eminent Disdain: The Triumph of Cynicism over Integrity in 21st Century America

Written by Bromwell Ault

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: September 30, 2009

Paperback price: $23.35



About the Author



Bromwell Ault is a retired business man with a marketing background who has worked in the energy (wind, solar, petroleum, mixed alcohols), financial services and venture capital sectors. He was a co-founder of the Venture Capital Corp. of America and continues to serve as a special limited partner. His first book was A Retail Food Study (LaRoche & Co., NYC, 1957) which analyzed the postwar revolution in food retailing and the growing dominance of the supermarket. He was born in 1927 in Cincinnati, OH and moved to 1930 where he grew up during the depression years. His education includes The Buckley School in NYC; Phillips Academy in Andover, MA; and Yale University from which he received a BA degree in 1949. Mr. Ault is a political independent, having been equally disappointed by both major political parties, and is deeply concerned by the deterioration of our government, the widespread corruption throughout our society and the consequent failure of many of our most basic institutions to protect those for whose protection they were created.

