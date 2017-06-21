Author Dispels Myths About Islam

The vastly different views on major points of ideology and theology of the two largest religions in the world, Christianity and Islam, have created a wide gap and have affected the relationship between these two denominations. In this book, the author describes how Judaism and Christianity have affected Islam and how the Bible left a great impact on the Qur’an. The beautiful poetry and artfully crafted stories in the Bible and the Qur’an, which are considered as legendary masterpieces, are also being compared. The author presents in a very lucid manner how the Qur’an was inspired, and in a captivating style, analyzes dozens of books and texts in different languages including Arabic and Hebrew.



The book centers on the sacred things the Qur’an teaches, and also its importance as the main source of inspiration for hundreds of millions of people. The author clearly compares the text of the Qur’an to other texts and influences before it. In a remarkable way, he makes linguistic comparisons and demonstrates the etymology and the source of the words used in the Qur’an. The beauty of Moslem customs and rituals, the importance of holidays, and their historic inspiration are also described in a manner to make the readers understand and relate. The author then concludes that true Islam is based on divine precepts made at creating a peaceful world and dispels most if not all of the myths about Islam especially the impression that Islam is somewhat a violent nation.



This is a must read book for everyone regardless of religion. It encourages readers to look at Islam and its origins from a historical and intellectual point of view. It gives hope that we can see a better world where most religions can live in harmony with each other, for the sake of preserving peace.



“The Qur’an and Biblical Origins: Hebrew and Aramaic Influences in Striking Similarities”

Written by Asher Prosper Elkayam

Published by Xlibris

Published date April 23, 2009

Paperback price $19.99



About the author

Asher Elkayam was born in a Moroccan Jewish observant family and has been studying the Bible since the young age of seven. He spent his childhood in Morocco where he studied Arabic, Hebrew and French. His family later moved to Israel where he became exposed to Middle Eastern and Hebrew cultures.

Having lived among Moslem and Arab neighbors most of his adult life, he became interested in the Islamic way of life and began concentrating on the positive nature of Islam. He taught Hebrew and French and has been an active member of a conservative Hebrew congregation for nearly 35 years. He believes wholeheartedly in a constructive dialogue and friendly coexistence and interaction between Judaism, Islam, and Christianity.