“Scalpel!: Memoirs of a Surgeon” – A Truly Inspirational Novel

“Scalpel!: Memoirs of a Surgeon” is a story about the challenges, struggles, failures, and success of a surgeon in a hospital in Upstate New York. It is more than just a story about wielding his scalpel, but rather the story of patients who became close to him and touched his heart. Not only for their diseases but also because of their attractive personalities and character, the author shares how these patients are remembered.

Because of his profession and dedication to his job, quality time with his family is often compromised. He seldom had the time to spend with his family which he would have wanted. He gladly shares the great experiences he had along with his patients and colleagues.

The book, “Scalpel!: Memoirs of a Surgeon,” is a truly inspirational novel taken from firsthand experience of the author himself. The story gives the reader a glimpse of the life of the author being a professional surgeon and how he has managed to overcome the challenges not only in his job but also in his family, and how his patients became his motivation as a successful one.

"Scalpel!: Memoirs of a Surgeon" was one of the many titles displayed during the 2017 American Library Association Annual, which took place last June 23, 2017.



“Scalpel!: Memoirs of a Surgeon”

Written by: Dr. Robert M. Blumenberg, MD

Published by: Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published Date: January 16, 2017

Paperback price: $21.95



About the Author

Robert M. Blumenberg, MD is a practicing Vascular Surgeon in Schenectady, NY. Dr. Blumenberg graduated from Albany Medical College in 1959 and has been in practice for 58 years. He completed a residency at Strong Memorial Hospital. Dr. Blumenberg accepts multiple insurance plans including UnitedHealthcare. Dr. Blumenberg is board certified in Surgery.