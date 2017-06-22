Bedtime Story Teaches Readers How to Conquer Their Fear of the Unknown

Fantasy and adventure play a huge role in children’s literature. When these two themes come together in a children’s book, they teach children good values and morals and instill in them positive beliefs, plus a sense of adventure. And it is in this premise that aspiring storyteller A.G. Brenckle II published The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China (Xlibris, 2010).



The first book in a planned series, The Tale of the Walking Rock is a short bedtime story inspired by a nature show Brenckle had watched on Discovery Channel. To put his storytelling skills (inherited from his father, who was a school teacher) to good use, he decided to write a children’s story.



The book deals with the fear of the unknown, which is evident in most children. And the key to conquering it is knowledge, which can only be bolstered by friendship and a sense of adventure, as emphasized in the characters’ trip to Dream Land Creek where they not only meet new friends but also come into contact with a strange object of their fear.



What is it they're afraid about, and how could they conquer their fear of it? Reader should find that out when they read Brenckle's The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China.



The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China

Written by A.G. Brenckle II

Published by Xlibris

Published date: May 11, 2010

Paperback price: $22.20



About the Author

A.G. Brenckle lives on a small farm in Colorado. He has farmed, built log homes, rode ditch, ran heavy equipment, and rough necked in the oil field. His two daughters and three grandchildren live near him. He started writing stories for his grandchildren. A. G.’s storytelling stems from his father, who was a schoolteacher. He would tell A. G., his brother and sisters bedtime stories when they were young. His stories would consist of places he had been, things he had done, and make believe characters. A. G. has used these traits along with imagination, to create The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam series. Some of these are fairy tales; some are educational and were written in storybook form to make learning more fun and memorable. They are all written from the heart and meant to fill the reader with joy and happiness, and stir the imagination.