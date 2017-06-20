Liberty Slots Players Wins $99K Pirates’ Treasure Playing Caribbean Gold

A Liberty Slots player took home a pirate’s booty after a $99,000 winning spree on the Caribbean Gold slot last week. Harold S. won his treasure trove after playing the popular pirate-themed slot over the weekend. Until July 15th 2017, Liberty Slots is giving players a $10 free coupon to try the Caribbean Gold slot game, or any of its more than 170 casino games (Instant coupon: LSCGFREE10).



“It was just after midnight on Saturday,“ said Harold on the phone from his home in California. ”I’d been working and needed to unwind so I thought I’d play some slots. I like Liberty Slots because they have game that no-one else has -- like my new favorite, Caribbean Gold"



Caribbean Gold is a pirate treasure themed game from WGS. In its built-in bonus game, players dig for buried treasure on a Caribbean islands, trying to avoid becoming shipwrecked.



“I think I dropped about $150 initially,” continued Harold, “I don’t think I spent more than $5 a spin, but I was having fun. Then I hit a couple of decent wins and got my balance up to about $600, so I thought I’d push it a bit and that’s when the real fun started! Suddenly, the wins started happening and at the end of two hours I was sitting on about $75,000! I went back the next afternoon and scored another $24,000. I finished up with $99,000 which seemed like a good place to stop.”



Caribbean Gold is available in Liberty Slots’ mobile casino for smartphone and tablet brands, and in the instant-play and download casinos for desktops and laptops. Players from all over the world enjoy a wide selection of unique online casino games from Wager Gaming at Liberty Slots Casino.



