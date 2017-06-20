Liberty Slots Players Wins $99K Pirates’ Treasure Playing Caribbean Gold
A Liberty Slots player took home a pirate’s booty after a $99,000 winning spree on the Caribbean Gold slot last week. Harold S. won his treasure trove after playing the popular pirate-themed slot over the weekend. Until July 15th 2017, Liberty Slots is giving players a $10 free coupon to try the Caribbean Gold slot game, or any of its more than 170 casino games.
“Yo ho ho, me hearty!” said Liberty Slots casino manager Mark Ramirez. “Caribbean Gold has always been one of our most popular games. Arrrghh… Everyone loves pirates! And the game itself is packed with features. It’s a real winner, and now so is Harold!”
“It was just after midnight on Saturday,“ said Harold on the phone from his home in California. ”I’d been working and needed to unwind so I thought I’d play some slots. I like Liberty Slots because they have game that no-one else has -- like my new favorite, Caribbean Gold"
Caribbean Gold is a pirate treasure themed game from WGS. In its built-in bonus game, players dig for buried treasure on a Caribbean islands, trying to avoid becoming shipwrecked.
“I think I dropped about $150 initially,” continued Harold, “I don’t think I spent more than $5 a spin, but I was having fun. Then I hit a couple of decent wins and got my balance up to about $600, so I thought I’d push it a bit and that’s when the real fun started! Suddenly, the wins started happening and at the end of two hours I was sitting on about $75,000! I went back the next afternoon and scored another $24,000. I finished up with $99,000 which seemed like a good place to stop.”
Caribbean Gold is available in Liberty Slots’ mobile casino for smartphone and tablet brands, and in the instant-play and download casinos for desktops and laptops. Players from all over the world enjoy a wide selection of unique online casino games from Wager Gaming at Liberty Slots Casino.
