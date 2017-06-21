A Courageous Woman’s Journey for Love is Recounted in a Historical Piece

Mary Jane’s War proves that nothing can stop a woman in love, be it war or death.

Is death the end of everything? Will love then fade? Mary Jane’s War proves that nothing can stop a woman in love, be it war or death. Joe B. Roles takes on a story that is mostly based on Mary Jane’s journey through the Civil War. The Arnott family was travelling in a covered wagon to settle in Monroe County. They made their home in Lillydale, near Salt Sulphur Springs. Mary Jane was their daughter and her husband died from wounds received in The Battle of New Market during The Civil War.

She embarked on a journey of over 120 miles over mountains and through enemy lines in the middle of the war, accompanied only by two mules and a wagon in the winter of 1865. Her ultimate goal: to recover her husband’s remains and bring them home to Monroe County, West Virginia to honor him with a proper burial.

More historical than a love story, this book will surely entice historians and booklovers alike.

Mary Jane’s War: A Civil War Novel Based on a True Story will be on bookstands on June 23, 2017 at the 2017 American Library Association Annual. Be sure to mark your calendar!



Mary Jane’s War: A Civil War Novel Based on a True Story

Written by Joe B. Roles

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date May 5, 2016

Paperback price: $10.95



About the Author

Storyteller Joe B. Roles was raised in Salt Sulphur Springs, Monroe County, West Virginia where he sat under an apple tree and listened to stories from old timers. Mary Jane’s trip at the end of The Civil War haunted him until he put it in writing and now into a film to share with others.