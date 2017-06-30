A Dreamy Evening’s Surprise Gave Birth to a Book for Children

A dream come true for a less-than-two-year old kid, who only wanted this story to be told and retold, was immortalized in this charming little book.

WHOOOO goes there? Matching the cold north’s lazy pace of living, the book is a poem for children told in a slow temporal pace. The Arctic story and its wildlife are exuberantly, yet lazily, phrased for young readers. Brilliantly illustrated in hues of blue and grey, peopled with an Inuit child and his friends, seals and polar bears, the book rhythmically pulses with informative verses and introduces wildlife endemic to the area.

Cold, cold north encourages the reader, mothers and children to take pauses to express the feelings of the words while introducing uncommonly spoken words.

A dream come true for a less-than-two-year old kid, who only wanted this story to be told and retold, was immortalized in this charming little book. This work is a corroboration between the author and her illustrator.

Great for storyreading in schools and as a soft introduction to habitats. Read aloud for more fun! The book was featured at the 2017 American Library Association Annual held on June 23, 2017.



Cold, Cold North

Written by Carolyn Alene Drake

Published by Trafford

Published date October 23, 2013

Paperback price: $18.31



About the author

The author has a keen interest in the Arctic and the Inuit culture. The spark that drew her attention to the far North came at a young age. While sitting around the dining table with family, she heard neighbor friends share their Arctic adventures and from those spoken words, distant lands came alive. Decades of reading, hiking, travelling, and photographing have encouraged her to continue learning about other cultures and sharing her adventures. Even though she has written articles of interest, this is her first published book.