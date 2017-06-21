How a Courageous 6-year old girl survived the Atrocity of War

World War II interrupted Anneros Valensi’s childhood. She was just six years old when the war broke out. In this book, she shares how she and her family survived the ordeal of World War II.

The story was told from a perspective of a six-year-old little girl. It is a recollection by a girl born to an affluent Christian East German family in 1938. She describes the suffering, anguish, torment and pain that she and her family experienced and what they did just to stay alive. She narrates how the war started when the Russians occupied her homeland causing chaos and fear in all of them. Her father was drafted into the army leaving the family, her mother and four siblings behind. In 1946 the Eastern population was evicted from their homeland and had to relocate to West Germany. She painfully recounts the scarcity of food with no shelter at all while in exile. The book provides a comprehensive firsthand tale of survival, family and love. It accounts a human quality wherein it relays in intricate details the devastating experience and effect of war. The author experienced the war in Germany, where many families and lives were also destroyed. The book conveys the realities of what life was like during that time and what her family had to endure to see another day in their lives.

Despite the traumas of war, the author and her family unbelievably were able to rise up. Where is Home? follows the author as she makes a new life after the war. She struggled to find inner peace even after the war ended. Because of her experiences early in life, she endured uncertainty and tried to find a place where she belonged.

After a succession of humble residences, with determination and some luck, the author opened new doors, fresh opportunities behind each one. She became a nurse and curious about life, as she was, she decided to explore the world to find a place where she felt she belonged. She first went to London. While living there, she was accepted by TWA to train as flight attendant in Kansas City. In 1966 she came to the United States.

There, she tried her best to leave the past behind and commenced a new chapter of her life.

About the author

Anneros Valensi was born in Falkenau, Silesia, East Germany, in 1938. In 1945, she was evicted and lived in West Germany. Valensi became a registered nurse and moved to London, England, in 1961 and then to the United States in 1966. She has two children and three grandchildren and currently lives in New York.