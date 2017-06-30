Walter Turner Follows Up With 3rd Max Cantu Thriller

To fans who cannot get enough of the exploits of Max Cantu, rejoice! Walt Turner has published “The Laguna File: A Max Cantu Novel” (iUniverse, 2008). This explosive thriller invites readers to get a taste of the Golden State’s beach culture.



In “The Laguna File,” private investigator Max Cantu takes on his third major case. He is asked to investigate a home invasion of a once famous, but now reclusive movie star who has tucked herself away in a secluded mansion on the seaside cliffs of Laguna Beach. Unlike his previous cases, his client demands that the case not be leaked to the public in order to protect her privacy. She refuses to allow him to involve the police and Max finds there is little to go on. Eventually Max has a suspect in sight, but proving his guilt presents a formidable challenge, requiring creative legwork, which leads Max into the seamy world of tattoo parlors while turning him on to the pure thrill of surfing. An investigation of stolen identity and greed, eventually leads to the unthinkable -- murder.



“The Laguna File” is not a typical detective and crime thriller. It is a contemporary Sherlock Holmes story and a Jonny Double without the beatnik speech, but with a laidback attitude reflective of the Southern California lifestyle. The plot unfolds slowly, adding to a gradual build-up of excitement and suspense.



Turner’s “The Laguna File: A Max Cantu Novel” was displayed at the recently concluded 2017 American Library Association Annual. To purchase, visit www.amazon.com and http://www.iuniverse.com/Bookstore/BookstoreHome.aspx





“The Laguna File: A Max Cantu Novel”

Written by Walter A. Turner

Published by iUniverse, Inc.

Publishing date: December 9, 2008

Paperback price: $19.95



About the Author

Walt Turner taught fourth grade for 31 years in Irvine, California and enjoyed introducing his students to the craft of writing. Blending his love of Southern California with his love of teaching and reading, he sought to produce adventure-laden stories that he would enjoy reading himself.