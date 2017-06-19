Identifying Chrysotile and Other Forms of Asbestos to Protect Workers and the Public

Due to the fiber strength and heat resistance of asbestos, it was used extensively for over 100 years in a variety of building construction materials and a wide range of manufactured goods. Even today, it can still be found in some limited products.

In the United States, the term “asbestos-containing material” means any material which contains more than 1% asbestos by weight. Regulatory agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recognize six asbestos and asbestiform minerals. They include:

Actinolite

Amosite

Anthophyllite

Crocidolite

Tremolite

Chrysotile



According to OSHA, approximately 95% of the asbestos encountered by abatement workers in the United States is chrysotile. Also known as white asbestos or serpentine asbestos, chrysotile was extensively mined in the past from a number of locations across the country. While some consider exposure to other forms of asbestos to be more dangerous than chrysotile, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have classified chrysotile, along with the other forms of asbestos, as known human carcinogens.

“To protect the public and workers from exposure to asbestos, there are standards for asbestos in drinking water, schools, some consumer products and occupational exposures,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At EMSL, we have offered asbestos testing services since 1981. Our laboratories, located across the United States and Canada, provide comprehensive asbestos testing services, all of the sampling supplies necessary and even test kits.”

