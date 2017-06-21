Prolific Novelist Publishes Third Book in Max Cantu Detective Series

Walter Turner published “The Laguna File: A Max Cantu Novel” (iUniverse, 2008), his third book in the Max Cantu detective series.



In “The Laguna File,” the teacher-turned-private investigator is asked to investigate the home invasion of a once famous movie star, now a recluse living in upscale Laguna Beach. The client demands Max not inform the police in order to protect her privacy. Despite having very little to go on, Max identifies a suspect, but can’t immediately establish his guilt as there are complex challenges involved, each requiring considerable legwork. As he digs deeper into the case, Max ventures into the world of surf shops and tattoo parlors and uncovers a tangled web of stolen identity and greed, culminating in murder.



“The Laguna File” encapsulates the excitement and suspense only mystery and detective stories entail. Readers will be submerged in the relaxed Southern California beach culture, while finding themselves unable to keep from comparing Max’s cool demeanor and keen intuition with that of Sherlock Holmes and Jonny Double (of DC Comics). The steady pace of the detective work reminds readers that there’s more to a crime than what’s left at the scene.



Turner’s “The Laguna File: A Max Cantu Novel” will be displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23, 2017 alongside many detective and crime thrillers. The book is available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Laguna-File-Max-Cantu-Novel/dp/1440106339/ref=asap_bc?ie=UTF8), iUniverse bookstore (http://www.iuniverse.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-000115207), and Barnes & Noble (https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-laguna-file-walter-a-turner/1115436921?ean=9781440106330).





“The Laguna File: A Max Cantu Novel”

Written by Walter A. Turner

Published by iUniverse, Inc.

Publishing date: December 9, 2008

Paperback price: $19.95



About the Author

Walt Turner taught fourth grade for 31 years in Irvine, California and enjoyed introducing his students to the craft of writing. Blending his love of Southern California with his love of teaching and reading, he sought to produce adventure-laden stories that he would enjoy reading himself.