Children’s Book Extols Perseverance, Friendship in Overcoming Obstacles

“The Cow Who Couldn’t Say Moo” is the story of a young cow named Florence, who through perseverance and the help of a new friend, manages to overcome her difficulty, making the “M” sound.

Children who have difficulty with speech sounds at a young age need much encouragement. These children will especially relate to Florence and her difficulty with saying “moo.”

Florence had a good life on the farm, but she had one big problem. She couldn’t say “moo” like all the other cows. No matter how hard she tried, she could not say “moo.” When she was just a little calf, the grown up cows thought she sounded cute and her mother was so proud of this.

As time went by and Florence began to grow up, she still hadn’t learned to say “moo.” The grown-up cows confronted Florence’s mother and reminded her that Florence was no longer a baby and it was time that she learned to say “moo.” Mother cow felt so humiliated; she talked to Florence and instructed her to go off by herself and practice until she could say “moo.” Florence felt hurt and embarrassed, but she obeyed her mother. She tried to say “moo” over and over again, until she broke into tears. A Moose found her crying under an oak tree and befriended her. He encouraged her to keep trying and eventually taught her to say moo, which is the first sound in his name.

There was much excitement in the herd when Florence returned and was able to say “moo” just like all the other cows. The story ends happily, with Florence and Moose becoming best of friends.

“The Cow Who Couldn’t Say Moo”

Written by: Frieda Oelrich

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: February 06, 2017

Paperback price: $17.99

About the author

After twelve years of working in various capacities in her local school, Frieda Oelrich became a first-grade and kindergarten teacher. Here she taught and molded the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of students. After retirement, Oelrich continued with subbing, volunteering, and teaching summer school. Reading and Literature were her favorite subjects and she really enjoyed writing stories for and with her students. Now that she is retired she has had the opportunity to fulfill her dream of writing and publishing children’s books. “The Cow Who Couldn’t Say Moo”” is her second published work.