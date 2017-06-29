NC Woman Shares Her Secrets for Spiritual Growth in Book
Jacqueline McNeil Watts published “Spirit Answers” (A Primer To Understanding Spiritual Growth) thanks to the encouragement of her niece and her astrologer.
The book “Spirit Answers” (A Primer To Understanding Spiritual Growth) written by Jacqueline McNeil Watts and published by Balboa Press, is a primer to understanding spiritual growth. It provides a simplified explanation of the human being and its evolution into a spirit being.
The book is presented in a simple question-and-answer format and tackles questions such as: Who is God? How are we related to God? Why are we here? What is heaven? How do we get to heaven? What happens when we die? Do we really live many lifetimes in physical bodies? The explanations provided by Jackie Watts and her Spirit co-author are unlike any that you have probably heard.
The author aims to set an understanding of the divine energy that is our universe. Answers, such as God is spirit and human are spirit beings having a human experience are told, from the viewpoint of the “Spirit.” The book is transcendental in nature and is one of the thought-provoking books its kind.
Watts’ “Spirit Answers” (A Primer To Understanding Spiritual Growth) was displayed at the recently concluded 2017 American Library Association Annual held last June 23, 2017.
“Spirit Answers” (A Primer To Understanding Spiritual Growth)
Written by: Jacqueline McNeil Watts
Published by Balboa Press
Publishing date: May 1, 2016
Paperback price: $8.99
About the Author
Jacqueline McNeil Watts was employed by Columbus (Ohio) Public Schools for thirty-six years as a French teacher, Peer Consultant, and Projects Manager. In 1985, mystical phenomena began to occur in her life and she started seeking answers. During the past thirty years, Jackie has studied at Unity Institute in Missouri, The Columbus Center for Spiritual Living, and The School for Esoteric Studies in Asheville, N.C. She has also benefitted greatly from the esoteric knowledge and experiences of well-versed mentors. Currently, she resides in her native city of Charlotte, North Carolina.
