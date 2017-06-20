Spiritual Writer from NC Shares Her “Spirit Answers”

North Carolina spiritual writer, Jacqueline McNeil Watts, published “Spirit Answers” (A Primer To Understanding Spiritual Growth) after she was encouraged by her great-grandniece and her astrologer to continue writing and share her insights to others. The book is a preparatory guide to understanding spiritual growth, offering a simplified explanation of the human being and its evolution into a spirit being.



The book is presented in a simple question-and-answer format and tackles questions such as: Who is God? How are we related to God? Why are we here? What is heaven? How do we get to heaven? What happens when we die? Do we really live many lifetimes in physical bodies? The explanations provided by Jackie Watts and her Spirit co-author are unlike any that you have probably heard.



The author aims to set an understanding of the divine energy that is our universe. Answers, such as God is spirit and human are spirit beings having a human experience are told, from the viewpoint of the “Spirit”. Transcendental in nature, “Spirit Answers” is a thought-provoking book on spirituality and religion.



Watts’ “Spirit Answers” (A Primer To Understanding Spiritual Growth) will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23, 2017.



“Spirit Answers” (A Primer To Understanding Spiritual Growth)

Written by: Jacqueline McNeil Watts

Published by Balboa Press

Publishing date: May 1, 2016

Paperback price: $8.99



About the Author

Jacqueline McNeil Watts was employed by Columbus (Ohio) Public Schools for thirty-six years as a French teacher, Peer Consultant, and Projects Manager. In 1985, mystical phenomena began to occur in her life and she started seeking answers. During the past thirty years, Jackie has studied at Unity Institute in Missouri, The Columbus Center for Spiritual Living, and The School for Esoteric Studies in Asheville, N.C. She has also benefitted greatly from the esoteric knowledge and experiences of well-versed mentors. Currently, she resides in her native city of Charlotte, North Carolina.