Evangelist Offers Ninety-Nine Gospel Key Words

This is what the book, The Gospel in 99 Words: Key Words That Unlock the Good News, offers. This gospel resource book focuses on ninety-nine key words of the Christian faith. For every word there is a simple definition, how it is used in the gospel, sample Bible verses for context, and significant illustrations to clarify its meaning.



Author Jimmy Knight, with decades of experience as an itinerant evangelist, explains the message of Jesus Christ one word at a time. Through his experience in sharing the gospel of Christ in various situations, he wants to help readers understand basic key words of the gospel by looking at how these words are being used in the scriptures and appreciating the concepts behind the Bible’s key words. This helps readers develop a deeper understanding of God’s Word.



In a world of confusion, this is an effective guide for readers towards a better comprehension of the gospel message. Whether you’re looking for a simple explanation of the Christian faith, a devotional tool, a gospel reference book, or a manual for studying doctrines of Christianity, this back-to-basics book can help you focus on the meaning of the message of Jesus Christ in 99 Words.



The Gospel in 99 Words: Key Words That Unlock the Good News was one of the titles displayed during the 2017 American Library Association Annual Event held last June 23, 2017.



The Gospel in 99 Words: Key Words That Unlock the Good News

Written by Jimmy Knight

Published by CrossBooks Publishing

Published date September 23, 2013

Paperback price $11.99



About the author

Evangelist Jimmy Knight was ordained specifically to the ministry of evangelism in 1979. Since then, he has ministered in twenty-six states in the United States and has traveled to eight other countries sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ as an itinerant evangelist.



He resides near Laurel, Mississippi, together with his wife, Alane. They are blessed with a daughter, a son-in-law, and three grandchildren.

