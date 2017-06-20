Evangelist Gives Gospel Guide through Ninety-Nine Key Words

There is no message more important than the Word of God, thus there is a need for us to comprehend it as clearly as possible. This is what the book, The Gospel in 99 Words: Key Words That Unlock the Good News, offers. This gospel resource book focuses on ninety-nine key words of the Christian faith. For every word, a simple definition is being provided. An example of how it is used in the gospel is also given. Bible verses and significant illustrations are also shown to clarify a word’s meaning.



Through decades of experience as an itinerant evangelist, the author, Jimmy Knight, explains the message of Jesus Christ one word at a time. Through his lifetime experience in sharing the gospel of Christ in different situations, he helps readers understand basic key words by looking at how these words are used in the scriptures and learning to appreciate the concepts behind the Bible’s key words. This enables readers to develop a deeper understanding of God’s Word.



This is an effective guide for readers towards a better comprehension of the gospel message in a present world of confusion. This back-to-basics book can help you focus on the meaning of the message of Jesus Christ in 99 Words whether you’re looking for a simple explanation of the Christian faith, a devotional tool, a gospel reference book, or a manual for studying doctrines of Christianity.



The Gospel in 99 Words: Key Words That Unlock the Good News is expected to be displayed this coming 23rd day of June during the 2017 American Library Association Annual Event. Grab a copy now and be edified by the Word of God.



The Gospel in 99 Words: Key Words That Unlock the Good News

Written by Jimmy Knight

Published by CrossBooks Publishing

Published date September 23, 2013

Paperback price $11.99



About the author

Evangelist Jimmy Knight was ordained specifically to the ministry of evangelism in 1979. He has ministered in twenty-six states in the United States and has traveled to eight other countries sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ as an itinerant evangelist.



He makes his home near Laurel, Mississippi, together with his wife, Alane. Their marriage is blessed with a daughter, a son-in-law, and three grandchildren.