Poet Expands Literary Career with a Poetry Collection

(Infinity Publishing, 2010), a collection of some of his best works. The poems deal with the different contexts within which one faces life’s changes and challenges. Costanza speaks as a person who confronts the elemental drive or source from which everything comes and to which everything returns to full circle, which is the general theme of the poetry collection.

Why Tributaries? Like a river or stream that flows into larger rivers or lakes, so is the analogy made by the author. Everything comes from and returns to one universal source. In other words, the poems in Tributaries are all about coming into being and remembering the past while looking forward to the future.

Costanza’s Tributaries was one of the many poetry collections featured at the 2017 American Library Association Annual held last June 23, 2017. A substantial number of poems have been written since then and will be included in the poet’s next collection.

Tributaries

Written by Louis John Costanza

Published by Infinity Publishing

Publishing date July 23, 2010

Paperback price $9.95

About the Author

Louis John Costanza has previously been published in several small anthologies. A former educator and psychologist, he has lived in New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida. He is married and has three adult children, grandsons and a Norwegian Forest cat. His literary influences range from Homer through Kerouac; his poetry addresses alienation, sex, love, individual freedom and personal redemption in the context of a universal source from which everything derives and to which everything ultimately returns.