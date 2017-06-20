Writer Publishes a Collection of Thought-Provoking Poems

Louis John Costanza published Tributaries (Infinity Publishing, 2010), a collection of fifty-five poems that best represent the author and his work. The poetry focuses on the different contexts within which a person confronts the elemental drive or source from which everything comes and to which everything returns.

Like a river or stream that flows into larger rivers or lakes, so is the analogy made by Costanza the poet.

These “tributaries” represent life as something which comes from, and returns to, one universal source. The theme is one with a spiritual or transcendental nature, and readers will realize that when they read Tributaries.

Costanza’s poetry also drives readers to look back to their past and forward to their future.They represent the poet’s thoughts on coming into being and returning to one’s origin; some reflect on individuals of importance to the author.

Costanza’s Tributaries will be featured alongside many other poetry collections at the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23, 2017.



Tributaries

Written by Louis John Costanza

Published by Infinity Publishing

Publishing date July 23, 2010

Paperback price $9.95



About the Author

Louis John Costanza has previously been published in several small anthologies. A former educator and psychologist, he has lived in New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida. He is married and has three adult children, grandsons and a Norwegian Forest Cat. His literary influences range from Homer through Kerouac; his poetry addresses alienation, sex, love, individual freedom and personal redemption in the context of a universal source from which everything derives and to which everything ultimately returns.