A Young Boy’s Journey of Perseverance and Beginnings in Africa

The book tells the real life story of a young boy who has overcome adversities and difficulties even in his young age but showed perseverance through it all. Having been diagnosed with early on his life and living in poverty, through his endurance and persistence, he was able to survive such hardships, able to finish school, and eventually enlist into the military and become an engineer. With all his efforts and hardships, and all the ordeals he has surpassed, he came out as a successful person and took into heart all that he went through. Also in the book, the story includes his new beginning in East Africa, with a post-war aerial survey unit and prior to the emergence of GPS and satellite data, he recounts his map making adventure.

With the book’s account of the many events of his life, the sad, tragic, difficult, and happy ones, readers will definitely feel mixed thoughts and emotions as they encounter every event with the character. Stories of hardships and victories are worth knowing and sharing, and his story is not an exemption. The book is a personal memoir and sure is an inspiration to those looking for some.

My Africa: My African Story by Francis O’Hare is one of the many phenomenal reads part of the 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23, 2017. Don’t miss the chance to read such a great find!



My Africa: My African Story

Written by: Francis O’Hare

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: Aug 17, 2015

Paperback price: $ 16.95

