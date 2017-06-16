Devotional Book Empowers Readers to Build God’s Kingdom on Earth

Author Michael T. James is a pastor of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. He’s been serving the Lord as the pastor for nineteen years now, and his leadership helped Mount Vernon to continually “grow numerically, financially, and spiritually” according to their church ministry website, www.themtvernon.org.



His book, The Kingdom Moment, is an insightful thirty-one-day devotional book that will help readers go back to the basic and fundamental truths about God and His kingdom. The book provides one selected Bible verse per day with the author’s examples and elaborations. The book specifically tackles the subjects of “healing, dominion, sonship, salvation, praise, authority, and purpose.”



Pastor James says that his goal is to empower his readers by reminding them that the time to reign in His kingdom is now. “According to Genesis 1:26–28, God created mankind in His image and likeness. It was God’s original intent for mankind to rule the earth as His Kingdom representative in the exact same manner as God ruled the heavens,” he says. Pastor James believes that we need to create and seek God’s kingdom today and not wait until the afterlife in order to fulfill God’s “will on earth, as it is in heaven.”





The Kingdom Moment

Michael T. James

Paperback | $10.99

Kindle | $5.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Michael T. James has been a Pastor of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church ever since the year 1998. His efforts led to the elimination of the church’s mortgage balance and the construction of an educational space within the ministry. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and later his master’s degree from Southern Christian University. He is married to Tanya L. James, a native of Louisville, Kentucky.



More information about the author and his work at www.michaeltjamesbooks.com.

