A Guide to Keeping Your Head in the Game

Staying focused in achieving a goal may be one of the most difficult tasks in the world. Lyman Montgomery addresses the problem of keeping one’s eyes on the prize with his disciplinary book Focused-Driven Lifestyle.



Using seven strategies, Lyman intends to educate those who are struggling to keep their concentration in this hectic world. Focus is now even more highly valued because there are a lot of things that compete for one’s attention. Focused-Driven Lifestyle is a workbook which recalibrates the motivation of readers to achieve their individual goals. It is a book geared for entrepreneurs, business managers, professionals, and even to mothers.



Lyman advises, “Being able to focus will give you peace of mind, as you take on the world at your pace. It will help you simplify things and focus only on the things that will have significant impact on your life.”



The book was republished by LitFire Publishing in February 2017. It is now available in online retailers and in Lyman’s website.





Focused-Driven Lifestyle

Written by Lyman Montgomery, MBA

Paperback | $12.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



Lyman A. Montgomery helps people, especially professionals, to achieve their goals through his organization, Focused Driven Lifestyle, LLC. As a speaker and focus consultant, he was given the Speaking Empire Best Presenter Award and the Empowered Leader Award in 2016. He was also acknowledged by the Business Innovators Magazine for his success in the industry. He has other published works, including Shattered Masks: 7 Masks We Wear.