Author Reveals Mountains of Evidence about the Shocking Reality of a Future Global Deception

“The Strong Delusion,” written by John Milor, is a spiritual eye-opener that will leave the readers asking for more. The book addresses a coming deception mentioned in the Bible (2 Thessalonians 2:3-13), and begins with a series of supernatural encounters experienced by the author, as well as his great grandmother. These events initially led Milor to reconcile his faith with the existence of extraterrestrial life, which resulted in two of his previous books: “Aliens in the Bible: A Biblical Perspective of Supernatural Entities, Realms of Existence, and Phenomenon,” and “Aliens and the Antichrist: Unveiling the End Times Deception.”



In this latest installment of Milor’s research, he delves into the religion of Islam, and its links with the Antichrist, as well as otherworldly influences. As Milor points out, it is a grim reality that the two largest religions in the world, (Islam and Christianity), contain nearly identical prophetic visions, yet they represent opposing sides of a future global conflict.



“The Strong Delusion” addresses myriad topics, which include encounters with angels, extraterrestrials, Jesus Christ, demons, ghosts, Nephilim, mythical creatures and more. Additionally, Milor draws from Islamic literature, including the Qur’an and Hadiths, where he discusses Muhammad’s mystical otherworldly experiences, such as his interactions with the mysterious Jinns. Milor also expounds upon Islamic prophecies regarding a future Muslim Messiah known as the Mahdi, and the return of a Muslim Jesus. These prophetic characters are compared and contrasted with their Biblical equivalents.



“The Strong Delusion” is highly recommended to those who are open-minded and very insightful readers. The book boldly confronts a foreboding apocalyptic future, yet simultaneously instills a degree of supreme optimism in the one true God, who will lead His faithful chosen through the dark days ahead.



“The Strong Delusion” was one of the titles displayed during the 2017 American Library Association-Print, which took place last June 23, 2017. Grab yourself a copy now!



“The Strong Delusion”

Written by John Milor

Published by iUniverse

Published date February 20, 2017

Paperback price: $24.55



About the author

John Milor is an author of several books, and radio talk show guest for numerous programs, such as Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, and the Art Bell show. His interest in paranormal phenomenon began at the age of five after hearing his great grandmother’s testimony to his entire family. When she was a young girl, she and her sister saw a UFO slowly hovering over the great plains of Kentucky during broad daylight. They were close enough to even see a humanoid occupant through the transparent bubble on top of the craft. What makes her testimony truly unique is that she was a devout Christian; the wife of a minister. Milor became a born again Christian at the age of 21, and investigates paranormal phenomenon with a biblical perspective. He has earned two Associate degrees, a Bachelor, a Master, and is currently pursuing a second Master degree. He serves in the military as a Senior Master Sergeant in charge of Cyber Operations.



Visit his website to read some of his books and articles for free: AliensAndTheAntichrist.com, TheStrongDelusion.net and AliensInTheBible.com. Milor also manages other social media accounts: Facebook.com/john.milor and YouTube.com/johnmilor. He can also be reached at his email address: jmilor@yahoo.com .