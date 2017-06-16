Former Marine Explores the Deconstruction and Degradation of US Culture

Through the years, politics and religious freedom in the United States have deviated from the original structure of the nation’s constitution, especially during the twentieth century. While some citizens maintain their belief in a god or supreme deity, others deny the existence of such, thus turning to atheism. Andrew Fitzpatrick expounds the causes and effects of its rise in the United States in The Imprisonment of Self.



The book aims to enlighten and educate readers on a subject that has been stained with exclusions of details and biased opinions from historical figures. Andrew also notes how some political events and social actions contributed to the negativity. Quotes from notable historic figures, like Martin Luther and George Washington, are used by Andrew to emphasize his points. A few rulings from the nation’s Supreme Court are also used as references.



The Imprisonment of Self: How Atheism Became the Established Religion of the United States

Written by Andrew Fitzpatrick

About the Author



Andrew Fitzpatrick once served in the Marines. The author left the Catholic Church for more than five years on a quest to investigate his faith. His mission did not stop despite returning to the church in 1991. His knowledge, faith, and love of history aided the completion of his book.