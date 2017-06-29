Author Writes A Very Helpful Guide To Earn Success

Success is not a point of view, nor is it an idea; it is a goal to be achieved.

In this book, the author shares to us his secret to success. He also provides the readers some guides and tips in achieving it. The Success Puzzle is a splendidly-written book by Dick Kelsey. The author provided examples and excerpts taken from his life. The author provides realistic tips for the readers to follow using firsthand experience as one of the devices in the completion of this book…

The book shares steps to other principles for success, which includes self-discipline, persistence, enthusiasm, friendships and money management. The best advice the author can give is about our attitude towards work. Dick Kelsey points out that if you can’t find a job, make your own job.

The Success Puzzle is recommended to everyone. It is a very helpful book that will give the readers great insights and greater boost in order to succeed in life. The book is full of tips, guides, encouragements and the author’s firsthand experience. The author also shares about turning problems into opportunities and dealing with failure as part of reaching success.

The Success Puzzle was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 American Library Association-Print, which took place last June 23, 2017. Grab yourself a copy now!

The Success Puzzle

Written by Dick Kelsey

Published by CrossBooks

Published Date March 26, 2013

Paperback price: $7.95



About the author

Dick Kelsey earned a BA in pastoral ministry and a master’s degree in Christian school administration from Hyles Anderson College. He has been a pastor, Christian administrator, and entrepreneur. Mr. Kelsey also served in the Kansas legislature for eight years. Dick was also an executive director and chief operating officer of the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.