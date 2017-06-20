Book Gives Readers a Hand to Succeed

“The Success Puzzle” is a splendidly-written book by Dick Kelsey. In this book, the author shares his secret to success. He also provides the readers some guides and tips in achieving it. The author is clearly the “walk the talk” kind of person because, in applying his theories in his life, he ultimately achieved great success. With firsthand experience as a tool in writing the book, the author provides realistic tips for the readers to follow.

As per the author, the best advice is about our attitude towards work. He says that if you can’t find a job, make your own job. The book shares steps to other principles for success, which includes self-discipline, persistence, enthusiasm, friendships and money management. The author also shares about turning problems into opportunities and dealing with failure as part of reaching success.

“The Success Puzzle” is recommended to everyone. It is a very helpful book that will give the readers great insights and greater boost in order to succeed in life. The book is full of tips, guides, encouragements and the author’s firsthand experience.

“The Success Puzzle” will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 American Library Association-Print, which will take place on June 23, 2017. Grab yourself a copy now, save the date and see you there!

“The Success Puzzle”

Written by Dick Kelsey

Published by CrossBooks

Published Date March 26, 2013

Paperback price: $7.95



About the author

Dick Kelsey earned a BA in pastoral ministry and a master’s degree in Christian school administration from Hyles Anderson College. He has been a pastor, Christian administrator, and entrepreneur. Mr. Kelsey also served in the Kansas legislature for eight years. Dick was also an executive director and chief operating officer of the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.