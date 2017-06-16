Love Set in New York’s Roaring ’20s

Melinda Heald’s new historical fiction book, The Promise of Sunrise, uses New York as its backdrop, during its most dramatic change. The roaring ’20s is known to be the era between the end of the First World War and the Great Depression. Tied to these historically rich times are the stories of Paige Fitzghugh’s and Tyler Alden’s lives.



With the economic crisis that affected both the rich and the poor, Paige Fitzghugh’s father, James Fitzgugh, set her out to marry someone rich that will help their family climb the social ladder. Paige, however, did not love the wealthy businessman, so she sets out to rebel against her family. She falls in love with a man named Tyler Alden, who, later on, betrays her. Paige questions her decisions, and finds out that Tyler only married her for revenge.



Author Melinda Heald shares that the title of her book was inspired by the time of her writing and her love for the Eastern Seaboard.



About the Author



Melinda Heald is a native of Maryland who is currently a resident of Arizona. She once taught in an elementary school in California, specializing in language arts. She writes children’s stories and has written seven novels of different genres. She crafts jewelry in her free time. To know more about the author and her book, visit the website at www.melindahealdbooks.com.